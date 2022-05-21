StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Shares of NEPT opened at $0.15 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.