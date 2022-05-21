StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of NEPT opened at $0.15 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions (Get Rating)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
