StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NTWK stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.81. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.
