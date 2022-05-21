StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ONVO stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Organovo has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $21.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Organovo by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organovo by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Organovo during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Organovo by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organovo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

