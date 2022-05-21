StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PCOM. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of Points.com stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. Points.com has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $363.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Points.com will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Points.com by 68.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Points.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Points.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Points.com by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Points.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points.com Company Profile

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

