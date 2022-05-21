StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRPH. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.09 million and a P/E ratio of 7.61.
ProPhase Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
