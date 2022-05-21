StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $3.33 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $55.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
