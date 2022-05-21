StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $3.33 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $55.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

