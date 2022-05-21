StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. Security National Financial has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Security National Financial by 5,683.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Security National Financial by 33.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Security National Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.