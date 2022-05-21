StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a market cap of $20.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.34. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAIT. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

