StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.20 price target for the company.
Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $42.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 67,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.
