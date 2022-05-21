StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NYSE:XIN opened at $1.10 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.
Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.
About Xinyuan Real Estate (Get Rating)
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
