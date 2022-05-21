StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:XIN opened at $1.10 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XIN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

