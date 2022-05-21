StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ZVO opened at $0.72 on Friday. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78.

Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.76 million during the quarter.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.

