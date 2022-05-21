StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BDR stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers encoders/transcoders, such as 4K/ultra-high definition, high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 capable encoders and transcoders; and QPSK and 8PSK, and QAM transcoders.
