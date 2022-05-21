StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
CBFV opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.68. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $26.80.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in CB Financial Services by 196.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth $209,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CB Financial Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CB Financial Services
CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.
