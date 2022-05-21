StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CGA stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

