StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $6.21 on Friday. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $333.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16.

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.19). Fanhua had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.95 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fanhua by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,719,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 163,322 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fanhua by 62.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 151,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fanhua by 382.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 98,454 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fanhua during the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fanhua by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

