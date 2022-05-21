StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FSI opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

