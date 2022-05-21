StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huttig Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:HBP opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.38. Huttig Building Products has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52.

Huttig Building Products ( NASDAQ:HBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

About Huttig Building Products (Get Rating)

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair works in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

