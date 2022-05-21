StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
IRIX opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.23. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $9.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
