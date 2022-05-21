StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MUX. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on McEwen Mining from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

NYSE:MUX opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 46.05%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

