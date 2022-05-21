StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.09. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In other Nymox Pharmaceutical news, Director James George Robinson bought 1,151,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,899,999.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,702,065 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,407.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 54.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

