StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ONCS. BTIG Research cut their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ONCS stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

