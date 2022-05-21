StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of PTNR opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Partner Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Partner Communications by 241.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Partner Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Partner Communications during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

