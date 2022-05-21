StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of PTNR opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.27.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter.
About Partner Communications (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Partner Communications (PTNR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.