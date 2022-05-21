StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.47 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. PCTEL has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $7.15.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in PCTEL by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,551,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 74,281 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 109,666 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PCTEL by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 249,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.