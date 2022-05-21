StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.47 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. PCTEL has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $7.15.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter.
PCTEL Company Profile (Get Rating)
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
