StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $25.95 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $146.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.76.
In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,759.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.
About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (Get Rating)
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.
