StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $25.95 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $146.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,759.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

