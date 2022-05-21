StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $4.98 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $23.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 37.38% and a negative net margin of 426.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 249,495 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

