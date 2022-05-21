StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.34 on Friday. Reading International has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Reading International by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reading International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Reading International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Reading International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Reading International by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

