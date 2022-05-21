StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RGLS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,329,553 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
