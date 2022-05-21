StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RGLS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,329,553 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.