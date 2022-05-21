StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $6.39.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.