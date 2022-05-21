StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $6.39.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.39%.
Siebert Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
