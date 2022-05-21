StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $11.25 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $153.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.
Twin Disc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
