StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

