StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $183.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.