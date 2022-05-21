StockNews.com Lowers CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) to Hold

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

NASDAQ:CECE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 156,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,340. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.65 million, a PE ratio of 75.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 13,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,893 shares of company stock worth $103,170. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 36.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.