StockNews.com Upgrades Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to “Buy”

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,821. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.42. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $189.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,937,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,164,765.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $321,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at $295,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

