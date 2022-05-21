StockNews.com Upgrades REV Group (NYSE:REVG) to Buy

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on REVG. TheStreet lowered REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Shares of REVG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. REV Group has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $21.74.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 106.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,149 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in REV Group by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after buying an additional 431,284 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,028,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,983,000 after acquiring an additional 412,594 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,256,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

