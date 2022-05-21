Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

STRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Streamline Health Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

