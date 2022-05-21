Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €79.10 ($82.40).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($64.69) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($88.54) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($81.25) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($87.50) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($101.04) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

SAX stock opened at €52.25 ($54.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.45. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €49.26 ($51.31) and a one year high of €76.05 ($79.22). The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.74.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

