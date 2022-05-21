Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $63.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $92.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $197,854.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $220,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,575 shares of company stock worth $368,365. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,308,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,158,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 448,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after buying an additional 30,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

