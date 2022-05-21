Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Financial Survey

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) and Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Lion Electric alerts:

This table compares Lion Electric and Subaru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -33.87% -10.19% -5.74% Subaru 2.56% 3.83% 2.07%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lion Electric and Subaru, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 5 0 2.44 Subaru 1 0 2 0 2.33

Lion Electric presently has a consensus price target of $11.89, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Subaru.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and Subaru’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million 17.56 -$43.33 million ($0.38) -14.08 Subaru $24.45 billion 0.51 $623.62 million $0.41 19.87

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Subaru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lion Electric has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subaru has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Subaru beats Lion Electric on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About Subaru (Get Rating)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties. It is also involved in the shipping, land freight, and warehousing of vehicles; leasing and rental of vehicles; credit and financing of vehicles; inspection, service, and maintenance of aircrafts; and IT system development and operation services. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation in April 2017. Subaru Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.