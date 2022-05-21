Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMFG. Bank of America cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SMFG stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

