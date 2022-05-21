Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMFG. Bank of America cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
SMFG stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.74.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.
