Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Summer Infant stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Summer Infant has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.57.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%. The business had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Summer Infant as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Summer Infant (Get Rating)
Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summer Infant (SUMR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.