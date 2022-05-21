Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Summer Infant stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Summer Infant has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%. The business had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $109,138.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,187,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari acquired 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,402.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 355,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,103.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Summer Infant as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

