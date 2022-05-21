Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

