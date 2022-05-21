Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
SMMT opened at $1.03 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%.
About Summit Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
