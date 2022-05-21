Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SMMT opened at $1.03 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.