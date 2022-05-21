Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Superior Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Superior Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

SGC opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $27.25.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, CEO Michael Benstock acquired 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $32,468.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,527,015.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,004 shares of company stock worth $169,341. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

