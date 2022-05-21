Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of EVOL stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.57. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 26,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $46,273.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 45,180 shares of company stock worth $80,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOL. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in Symbolic Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $2,200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Symbolic Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Symbolic Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Symbolic Logic by 102.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Symbolic Logic by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Symbolic Logic (Get Rating)

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.