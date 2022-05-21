Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of EVOL stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.57. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.
In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 26,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $46,273.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 45,180 shares of company stock worth $80,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
About Symbolic Logic (Get Rating)
Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.
