Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.54.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 135,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $188,909.34. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,807,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,412,404.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 520,725 shares of company stock valued at $687,591. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 3,033.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

