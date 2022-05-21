Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $94.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.56% from the stock’s previous close.

SYNH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 425,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,458. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.79. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

