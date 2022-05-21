Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

SYPR opened at $2.16 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $47.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

