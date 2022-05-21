Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
SYPR opened at $2.16 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $47.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
