T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS stock opened at $126.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $157.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

