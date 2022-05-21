T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.22 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 194.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 277.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 113,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

