Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $56.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.32 million and the lowest is $56.20 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $51.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $237.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.30 million to $237.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $276.17 million, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $283.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.34). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $9.54 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 113.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after buying an additional 99,027 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 53,260 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

